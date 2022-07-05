Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $118,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DNP opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
