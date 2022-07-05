Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.92.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

