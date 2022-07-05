Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $396.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

