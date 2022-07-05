Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 4.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $396.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

