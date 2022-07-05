Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 233,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 405,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,090 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $856,225. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

