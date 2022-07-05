CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $51.75 Average PT from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CRH by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRH opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

