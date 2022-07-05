CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $158.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.