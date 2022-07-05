Critical Analysis: Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Expion360 and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 1 13 0 2.93

Sunrun has a consensus price target of $50.85, suggesting a potential upside of 108.73%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Expion360.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 N/A N/A N/A Sunrun -8.10% -1.64% -0.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expion360 and Sunrun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.18 -$79.42 million ($0.70) -34.80

Expion360 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

Summary

Sunrun beats Expion360 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360 (Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

