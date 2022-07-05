Critical Comparison: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) vs. Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alector and Adagio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 1 1 4 0 2.50 Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Alector currently has a consensus target price of $29.86, indicating a potential upside of 170.94%. Adagio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 314.29%. Given Adagio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adagio Therapeutics is more favorable than Alector.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alector and Adagio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $207.09 million 4.43 -$36.33 million ($0.42) -26.24 Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$226.79 million ($2.86) -1.22

Alector has higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Therapeutics. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adagio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Alector shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Adagio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -12.65% -10.57% -3.81% Adagio Therapeutics N/A -76.69% -51.09%

Summary

Alector beats Adagio Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, its products in development stage include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Adagio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

