Critical Comparison: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and NovoCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $160,000.00 159.42 N/A N/A N/A NovoCure $535.03 million 14.33 -$58.35 million ($0.56) -130.89

Tenon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical N/A N/A N/A NovoCure -10.94% -14.21% -5.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenon Medical and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovoCure 0 2 5 0 2.71

Tenon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.32%. NovoCure has a consensus target price of $129.71, suggesting a potential upside of 76.96%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than NovoCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenon Medical beats NovoCure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical study collaboration agreement with MSD to study TTFields together with KEYNOTE, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic collaboration with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. to commercialize its products in Greater China and establishes a development partnership intended to accelerate the development of TTFields in multiple solid tumor cancer indications. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

