Critical Contrast: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) & Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) and Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Redwire has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terran Orbital has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.8% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Redwire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Terran Orbital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A -81.81% -25.75% Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwire and Terran Orbital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $137.60 million 1.43 -$61.54 million N/A N/A Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Terran Orbital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwire.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Redwire and Terran Orbital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Terran Orbital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Redwire presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 379.23%. Terran Orbital has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 254.57%. Given Redwire’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Terran Orbital.

Summary

Redwire beats Terran Orbital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors. It also sells a proprietary enterprise software suite that enables digital engineering and generation of interactive modeling and simulations of individual components, entire spacecraft, and full constellations in a cloud-based Software as a Service business model. In addition, the company offers on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions; and low-earth orbit commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Terran Orbital (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

