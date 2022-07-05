Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CROX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,548,000. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Crocs by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 421,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

