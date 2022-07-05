Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 784 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.85. The company has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

