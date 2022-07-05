CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 745,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

