CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.3 days.
Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.20.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
