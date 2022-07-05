Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) vs. Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Head to Head Review

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Curis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($3.58) -0.25 Curis $10.65 million 8.09 -$45.44 million ($0.57) -1.65

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Freeline Therapeutics and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Curis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,233.33%. Curis has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 928.37%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Curis.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -91.56% -74.56% Curis -490.80% -54.04% -31.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Curis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Curis beats Freeline Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.