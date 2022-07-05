CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

