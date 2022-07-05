CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $376.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.54 and its 200 day moving average is $392.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

