CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $742.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $884.87. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

