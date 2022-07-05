CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 2,635 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 605.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

MCHP opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

