CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

