CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 411.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

