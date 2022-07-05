CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 875 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CSX by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in CSX by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 27,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

