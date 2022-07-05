CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Elevance Health by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $485.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.56.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.