CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

