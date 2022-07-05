CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.