CVA Family Office LLC Buys 160 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $396.11 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

