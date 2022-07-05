CVA Family Office LLC Buys 255 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

