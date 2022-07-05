CVA Family Office LLC Buys 330 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $581,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.53. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $157.19 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.