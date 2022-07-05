CVA Family Office LLC Buys 370 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

