CVA Family Office LLC Buys 440 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.20 and its 200 day moving average is $247.50. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

