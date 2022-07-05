CVA Family Office LLC Buys 50 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $484.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

