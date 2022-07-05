CVA Family Office LLC Buys 535 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

