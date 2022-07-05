CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

