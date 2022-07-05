CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.30 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

