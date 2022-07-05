CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

