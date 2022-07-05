CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

CAT stock opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.72 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

