CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average is $132.65. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

