CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

