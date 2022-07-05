CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

NYSE:CB opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $157.19 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

