CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

