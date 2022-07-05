CVA Family Office LLC Has $146,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.