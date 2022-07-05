CVA Family Office LLC Has $152,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 38,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

