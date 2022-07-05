CVA Family Office LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after buying an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

