CVA Family Office LLC Has $188,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 480.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.46. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

