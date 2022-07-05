CVA Family Office LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $388.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.