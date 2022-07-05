CVA Family Office LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day moving average of $181.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

