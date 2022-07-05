CVA Family Office LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

