CVA Family Office LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.