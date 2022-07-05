CVA Family Office LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.18 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average is $191.78.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

